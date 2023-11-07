A meeting held regarding child protection issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) A consultative meeting of service providers and stakeholders working on child protection issues was held on Tuesday in Kohat.

According to DC office, a consultative meeting for child protection issues was held, under the direction of Deputy Commissioner, Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir and Commissioner Afghan Refugees Abbas Khan under the supervision of District Administrator Afghan Refugees Qudratullah Marwat.

In which heads of Social Welfare Department, CERD, IDEA Organization, SRSP, and other non-governmental organizations participated in the meeting, the meeting aimed to address child labor and other related issues to all stakeholders during repatriation of Afghan children.

The meeting was held to ensure that appropriate guidelines were followed for the protection of children, the forum unanimously agreed to provide all possible support in this regard.

