A meeting held to review security related issues in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Dr Sanaullah Abbasi presided over meeting with regional police officers via video link on Monday to review security-related issues in the province during the ongoing year.

Additional IGP Investigation, Additional IGP Operations, Additional IGP Headquarters, DIG Training, DIG Traffic, DIG Headquarters, DIG Finance, DGPCU, DIG Investigation, AIG Establishment and AIG Legal attended the meeting, while CCPO Peshawar and all Regional Police Officers attended the conference via video link.

The Regional Police Officers gave a detailed briefing to the IGP on the steps taken under the National Action Plan in their respective regions. The IGP was informed that the CTD conducted 470 intelligence-based operations against the terrorists, in which 550 suspected terrorists were arrested.

Similarly, 2148 kilograms of explosives, 52 hand grenades, 30015 detonators, 3 SMGs, 3 RPG launchers,15 pistols and 7225 rounds of ammunition were also recovered during this year. The IGP was informed in detail about the measures taken against drugs and weapons.

It was informed that 40353.625 kgs of drugs were seized during this period, adding it includes 8937.971 kgs of hashish, 291.657 kgs of opium, 30980.653 kgs of heroin, 143.347 kgs of ice and 12559 bottles and 838 liters of liquor.

The meeting was told that 8072 accused involved in drug trade were also arrested during this period. Similarly, 438 rifles, 1618 shotguns, 8745 pistols, 540506 cartridges, 654 Kalashnikov, 89 Kalakovs, 63 hand grenades, 19 detonators, three dynamites and two bombs have been recovered so far while 7901 accused were arrested.

The IGP was informed that during the year under the National Action Plan, 4262 search and strike operations were carried out against criminals in which 20756 criminals were arrested and 5945 arms and ammunition were recovered. 245184 cartridges were recovered. Similarly,70469 houses and 23493 hotels were checked during the operations and 3414 and 388 cases of violation were registered respectively.

During snap checks at 21321 places in the province,19534 suspects were arrested and 4091 weapons and 203910 rounds of ammunition were recovered. Meanwhile, 346 Afghans living without legal documents were detained and 329 FIRs were registered against them under the Foreign Act.

The IGP was further informed that 282 cases of illegal use of loudspeakers were registered and 290 persons were arrested. During the same period, 16 cases were registered during the checking of 9484 bus stands.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi described the police performance as a reflection of the practical efforts of the police in maintaining law and order. He directed the participants of the conference to be fully prepared for the security measures during the month of Ramadan as well as to ensure strict implementation of the precautionary measures taken by the government to prevent from coronavirus pandemic. Police reform was also discussed in detail at the conference so that public service could be improved in line with the expectations and aspirations.