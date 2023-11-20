A meeting of district voter education committee held

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) A meeting of the District Voter Education Committee Kashmore-Kandhkot was held here on Monday, under the chairmanship of District Election Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Sattar Sardar, at the election commissioner's office.

The meeting was attended among others by the Members of the district voter’s education committee.

Addressing the meeting, the District Election Commissioner informed the participants about the constitutional duties and responsibilities of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the forthcoming general election-2024.

He urged all the members present to make efforts to highlight the importance of voting in their communities.

At the end of the meeting, the participants appreciated the constitutional duties and responsibilities of the ECP and assured their full cooperation.