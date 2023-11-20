Open Menu

A Meeting Of District Voter Education Committee Held

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2023 | 07:10 PM

A meeting of district voter education committee held

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) A meeting of the District Voter Education Committee Kashmore-Kandhkot was held here on Monday, under the chairmanship of District Election Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot Sattar Sardar, at the election commissioner's office.

The meeting was attended among others by the Members of the district voter’s education committee.

Addressing the meeting, the District Election Commissioner informed the participants about the constitutional duties and responsibilities of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the forthcoming general election-2024.

He urged all the members present to make efforts to highlight the importance of voting in their communities.

At the end of the meeting, the participants appreciated the constitutional duties and responsibilities of the ECP and assured their full cooperation.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Education Election Commission Of Pakistan All

Recent Stories

Pakistan can't afford any kind of political and so ..

Pakistan can't afford any kind of political and social extremism. Khawaja Ramee ..

2 hours ago
 Chief Secretary Punjab inaugurates e-Procurement S ..

Chief Secretary Punjab inaugurates e-Procurement System

2 hours ago
 Wahab Riaz announces 18-member Test squad for Aust ..

Wahab Riaz announces 18-member Test squad for Australia tour

3 hours ago
 Lahore becomes second most polluted city globally ..

Lahore becomes second most polluted city globally after New Dehli

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM launches Zainab Alert, Response & Rec ..

Caretaker PM launches Zainab Alert, Response & Recovery App

3 hours ago
 Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in T ..

Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in Thoshakhana case

5 hours ago
Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s ..

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s proceedings before SC

5 hours ago
 Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infin ..

Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infinix's #CaptureYourOwnStory TikT ..

6 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Tr ..

Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Transactions, Totaling 21.6 Mill ..

6 hours ago
 World Children Day being observed today amid killi ..

World Children Day being observed today amid killings of thousands in Gaza

7 hours ago
 Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir ..

Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir after World Cup final loss

7 hours ago
 LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging d ..

LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging detention orders

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan