UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Meeting Of Provincial Task Force On COVID-19 Was Held At Corps HQ Peshawar:ISPR

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 10:54 AM

A meeting of Provincial Task Force on COVID-19 was held at Corps HQ Peshawar:ISPR

CM KP Mahmood khan, Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood and other senior civil and military officials attended the meeting

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020) A meeting of Provincial Task Force on COVID-19 was held at Corps HQ Peshawar. CM KP Mahmood khan, Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood and other senior civil and military officials attended the meeting.

Forum was apprised about review of COVID 19 situation in KP and actions being taken to implement corona-virus SOPs. Forum was also apprised about current capacity of hospitals for COVID patients and measures being taken to enhance further.

Steps for Implementation of Non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPI) in light of NCOC directions were discussed in detail. CM KP Mahmood Khan, expressed satisfaction on the progress made so far to prevent spread of corona-virus in the province.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Progress

Recent Stories

UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announces of ..

40 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 9 December 2020

40 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE stocks gain AED6.5 bn in market value

11 hours ago

EU promises Gazans help getting virus vaccine

11 hours ago

Goldman Sachs moves to buy 100% of China joint-ven ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.