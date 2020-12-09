A meeting of Provincial Task Force on COVID-19 was held at Corps HQ Peshawar:ISPR

CM KP Mahmood khan, Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood and other senior civil and military officials attended the meeting

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020) A meeting of Provincial Task Force on COVID-19 was held at Corps HQ Peshawar. CM KP Mahmood khan, Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood and other senior civil and military officials attended the meeting.

Forum was apprised about review of COVID 19 situation in KP and actions being taken to implement corona-virus SOPs. Forum was also apprised about current capacity of hospitals for COVID patients and measures being taken to enhance further.

Steps for Implementation of Non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPI) in light of NCOC directions were discussed in detail. CM KP Mahmood Khan, expressed satisfaction on the progress made so far to prevent spread of corona-virus in the province.