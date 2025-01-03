A mesmerizing Qawwali performance at Alhamra Cultural Complex

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Despite cold and foggy weather, the Alhamra Cultural Complex in Gulberg-III came alive with a series of literary and cultural activities, marking a vibrant start to the year.

The Alhamra Arts Council has implemented a comprehensive cultural roadmap, ensuring that both the Alhamra Mall Road and Cultural Complex venues continue to offer enriching programs for the public.

In this spirit, a mesmerizing Mehfil-e-Qawwali was held at the Alhamra Cultural Complex. Renowned Qawwal Tahir Mehdi and his team made a soulful performance. The event drew many attendees who braved the winter chill to immerse themselves in qawwali's spiritual and melodic charm.

Chairman Alhamra, Razi Ahmed, shared his thoughts: "Qawwali holds a unique place in our cultural landscape, offering a sublime experience that resonates deeply with the audience.

It’s heartening to see such enthusiastic participation from the public."

Executive Director Alhamra, Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, highlighted the significance of such events in fostering peace and harmony, noting, "Programs like these play a crucial role in promoting societal harmony and providing solace to the soul. Alhamra remains committed to organizing such enriching experiences for qawwali enthusiasts."

With the warmth of soulful music filling the air, the Alhamra Cultural Complex continues establishing itself as a beacon of artistic and cultural excellence. It offers a much-needed respite from the winter blues while celebrating Pakistan's rich heritage.