A minibus falls into Chenab in IIOJK, nine people feared dead

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Almost nine people are feared dead after a vehicle rolled down into the Chenab River in Ramban district, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, nine people have gone missing when their vehicle skidded off a highway and fell into the Chenab River in the Mehar area of the district Monday evening, officials said.

Police said the bus, Tempo Traveler, was on its way to Ramban from Udhampur, when the driver lost his control over the vehicle, and it fell into the river.

"The lone survivor in the mishap said they were just one kilometer short of Ramban town when the incident took place," a police official said.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban Nazim Zai Khan said the vehicle was swept away in the strong currents of the river. They had launched the rescue operation, but the water level in the Chenab was quite high due to the rainy season.

Meanwhile, landslides and mudslides triggered by heavy rains blocked the 270 kilometer Srinagar-Jammu highway only connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the world at several places in Ramban district.