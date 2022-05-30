A minor girl killed, 12 houses gutted near Sukkur

A minor girl was killed and 12 houses were gutted on late Sunday night as some alleged suspects set fire on the houses in Rohri, Sukkur district

According to local Police spokesman, a four years old girl Sahiba, daughter of Illahi Bakhsh Panhwar was killed due to fire incident in village Meevo Kaladi near Rohri in Sukkur.

The victims of fire told that a girl Sughra Chohan two days ago eloped from her house with a man Moin Panhwar and solemnized a love marriage. They further told that the accused of Chohan clan set fire on the houses of Moin Panhwar.

Meanwhile, the fire fighters had overcome upon a fire and shifted the burnt girl to hospital.