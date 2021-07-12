UrduPoint.com
A Minor Girl Killed By Crocodile In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 07:32 PM

A four-year-old girl was killed by a crocodile in Sukkur when she was taking bath with her mother in a canal here near Saleh Pat

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :A four-year-old girl was killed by a crocodile in Sukkur when she was taking bath with her mother in a canal here near Saleh Pat.

According to rescue sources, a crocodile attacked a four-year-old girl Saeeda, d/o Allah Wasayo Mahar, when she was taking bath with her mother in RD-115 of Nara Canal near Saleh Pat in Sukkur.

While in another incident, two siblings, including a brother and his sister, identified as six-year-old Asif son of Rashid Shar along with his four-year-old sister Shakila drowned in the Mongar Canal near village Ghulam Mustafa Shar in Shikarpur.

