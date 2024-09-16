A Minor Killed In Traffic Accident In Jaranwala
Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) A traffic accident near Jaranwala motorway claimed life of a 5-year-old child on Monday.
According to a private news channel, the kid was identified as Muhammad Yasin, who died on the spot, while 8-year-old Muhammad Usman was seriously injured.
According to the details, family was traveling to Khanewal from Lahore.
The rescue tram reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported and shifted the dead body and injured to the hospital.
