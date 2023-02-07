A missing SUP activist found dumped in Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The body of a missing Sindh United Party (SUP) activist, Haseeb Junejo was found dumped near Zero Point, along the Indus River, within the jurisdiction of the Qadirpur police station on Monday evening.

Junejo, who was serving as the party's Sukkur division information secretary, had reportedly gone missing after leaving his home in the New Pind area.

According to local Police, the man was subjected to intense torture and killed with some sharp weapon. The body was taken to the taluka hospital for a post-mortem examination.