A month long exhibition highlighting damaging impact of human behavior on nature in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Satrang Gallery exhibition on "Borrowed Feathers," by Imran Hunzai and Nizakat Ali Depar, highlighting damaging impact of human behavior on environment is in full swing.

Curator Satrang Zahra Khan said Borrowed Feathers exhibition was an important reminder of the sacredness of all life, and the dire need to protect it.

She said that the exhibition will be on view for a month. She said COVID-19 SoPs wearing mask and social distancing will be strictly observed at the venue.

She said at a time when the preservation of depleting eco-systems and the natural balance in the environment was increasingly paramount this exhibition presents a series of paintings and sculptures of birds and beasts.

The exhibition considers the damaging impact of human behavior including over expansion and greed as we encroach further and further upon the natural world.

Imran Hunzai models and weaves industrial wire into recognizable forms of animals known for their magnificence such as a wolf a horse and a bull.

Hunzai's animals have been moulded into signature stances, further highlighting the grandeur of the animal. The wire sculptures are 3D versions of the line, which is the foundation of every artwork.

Nizakat Ali Depar explores the concept of anthropomorphism through his paintings – his depictions highlight the signature human qualities which are frequently assigned to certain animals. Commenting on the socio-political situation around him, the artist switches the coats of animals with one another, thereby highlighting the disguises and instability of human behavior.

