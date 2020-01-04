A motorcyclist died in road mishap in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death in a road mishap in the area of Mureedwala police station here on Saturday.

Police spokesman said that a motorcycle was carrying two youth when a speedy bus ran them down at Sammundri road near chak 197-GB.

As a result, motorcyclist Muhammad Nazim received serious injuries and died on the spot.