A Motorcyclist Died In Road Mishap In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 10:25 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death in a road mishap in the area of Mureedwala police station here on Saturday.

Police spokesman said that a motorcycle was carrying two youth when a speedy bus ran them down at Sammundri road near chak 197-GB.

As a result, motorcyclist Muhammad Nazim received serious injuries and died on the spot.

