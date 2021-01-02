UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Motorcyclist Injured In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 11:50 AM

A motorcyclist injured in road accident

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) ::A motorcycle accident took place near Rabat area of Timergarh, as a result of which one injured named Shehab of Wadigram, Dir Lower.

As soon as the control room of Dir Lower Rescue 1122 was informed, the medical team of Rescue 1122 reached the spot in time and gave first aid to the patient. The condition of the patient was stated to be out of danger with multiple injuries.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Rabat Dir Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Babar Azam to miss Christchurch Test

12 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 2 January 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Egypt signs $1 bn oil, gas exploration deals

11 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tally in US Surpasses 20 Million - J ..

11 hours ago

Lahore High Court moved against condition of secre ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.