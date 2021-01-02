A motorcyclist injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) ::A motorcycle accident took place near Rabat area of Timergarh, as a result of which one injured named Shehab of Wadigram, Dir Lower.

As soon as the control room of Dir Lower Rescue 1122 was informed, the medical team of Rescue 1122 reached the spot in time and gave first aid to the patient. The condition of the patient was stated to be out of danger with multiple injuries.