A motorcyclist killed in a accident

(@FahadShabbir)

A motorcyclist was killed in a accident when a speeding dumper collided with a motorbike coming from opposite side in the area of new Karachi on Thursday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a accident when a speeding dumper collided with a motorbike coming from opposite side in the area of new Karachi on Thursday.

According to details, rescue sources said the accident was occurred due to negligence of dumper driver in which that one person died on the spot, private channels reported.

Rescue teams reached on the spot and shifted the body to nearby hospital.