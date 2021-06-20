A motorcyclist killed other sustains injuries

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) ::A motorcyclists was killed while other sustained injuries in a collision between two motorcycles at Khanwala village, here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, the cause of the accident was said due to over speeding.

The deceased person was identified as Muhammad Shaban s/o of Muhammad Aslam while injured person was identified as Ghulam Hussain.

Later, the dead body was shifted to district headquarter (DHQ) Hospital, Muzaffargarh while police started investigation into the incident after registered a case.