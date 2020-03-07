UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Motorcyclist Killed Over With Truck Collision In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 03:08 PM

A motorcyclist killed over with truck collision in Sargodha

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Khushab police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Khushab police limits. Police sources said Saturday that 50-year old Muhammad Khan resident of district Khushab was going to Wah Bachra Mandi from his home riding on a motorcycle when a recklessly driven truck hit the motorbike at Mianwali- Sargodha road as a result he died on the spot.

The truck driver fled from the scene. Police have registered case against the accused driver.

Related Topics

Police Driver Road Died Road Accident Sargodha Khushab From

Recent Stories

'Punjab government taking steps for 100-bed cardio ..

2 minutes ago

Iranian lawmaker dies of novel coronavirus

2 minutes ago

 Family wanted to build “mausoleum” for comed ..

12 minutes ago

Millman the hero as Australia fight off Brazil

2 minutes ago

Turkish Coast Guard Bars Refugees From Crossing Se ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus to hurt economic growth in many countr ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.