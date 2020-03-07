A motorcyclist killed over with truck collision in Sargodha

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Khushab police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Khushab police limits. Police sources said Saturday that 50-year old Muhammad Khan resident of district Khushab was going to Wah Bachra Mandi from his home riding on a motorcycle when a recklessly driven truck hit the motorbike at Mianwali- Sargodha road as a result he died on the spot.

The truck driver fled from the scene. Police have registered case against the accused driver.