A Mountaineer Imran Karim Dies In A Mishap
Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2022 | 10:00 PM
GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :A mountaineer Iman Karim Shimshali, who was part of an expedition at Gasharbrum-II peak (8,035m), has reportedly faced an accident and lost his life this morning.
According to Rescue sources, he had gone on a solo trek from the basecamp when the accident happened.
Iman Karim was part of an expedition along with noted mountaineer Sarbaz Khan and Rana Javed.