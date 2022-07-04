A mountaineer Imran Karim dies in a mishap

A mountaineer Iman Karim Shimshali, who was part of an expedition at Gasharbrum-II peak (8,035m), has reportedly faced an accident and lost his life this morning

According to Rescue sources, he had gone on a solo trek from the basecamp when the accident happened.

Iman Karim was part of an expedition along with noted mountaineer Sarbaz Khan and Rana Javed.

His family has been informed about the accident.