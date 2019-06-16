A murderer held at airport

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) ::Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sunday claimed to have arrested an accused of a murder case from Faisalabad International Airport.

FIA spokesman said that Ghazanfar Ali had allegedly killed Muhammad Irfan s/o Piran Ditta resident of Chak No.50-GB Sammundri in 2007 and escaped to Dubai.

On his return, the FIA team arrested the accused from Faisalabad International Airport.