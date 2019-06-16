UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Murderer Held At Airport

Sumaira FH 56 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 04:40 PM

A murderer held at airport

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) ::Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sunday claimed to have arrested an accused of a murder case from Faisalabad International Airport.

FIA spokesman said that Ghazanfar Ali had allegedly killed Muhammad Irfan s/o Piran Ditta resident of Chak No.50-GB Sammundri in 2007 and escaped to Dubai.

On his return, the FIA team arrested the accused from Faisalabad International Airport.

Related Topics

Murder Faisalabad Dubai Federal Investigation Agency Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

Food aid convoy reaches Yemen&#039;s Ad Duraihimi

36 minutes ago

DFM’s international investors roadshow in New Yo ..

51 minutes ago

National Geographic launches ‘Moments’ photogr ..

1 hour ago

PM Imran suspends political activities to watch Pa ..

1 hour ago

Maryam Nawaz welcomes Bilawal Bhutto at Jati Umra, ..

2 hours ago

Pakistani-British girl demands protection for her ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.