A national seminar titled 'Role of Ulema, teachers, students in establishing peace' was held at Government College University Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :A national seminar titled 'Role of Ulema, teachers, students in establishing peace' was held for expressing solidarity with Kashmiris on the occasion of International Peace Day under the aegis of Department of Uloom-e-Islamia & Arabic Government College University here Wednesday.

Chairman Department of Aloom-e-Islamia Harripur Hazara University, Dr Abdul Mehman, was chief guest, while Dr Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, Moulana Muhammad Farooq, Dr Abdul Hafeez and Dr Muhammad Asif Awan, Dean Faculty of Islamic ad Oriental Learning were among the speakers.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Abdul Mehman said Peace was essential for development of any nation and country. "Peace is not necessary for only human but for livestock also", he said.

Dr Ghulam Shams ul Rehman, Chairman Department Aloom-e-Islamia & Arabic said that Muslim were facing problems and difficulties in the world. He added:" Muslims are a symbol of peace and our religion also teaches the lesson of peace and tolerance".