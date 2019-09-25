UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A National Seminar Titled 'Role Of Ulema, Teachers, Students In Establishing Peace' Was Held At Government College University Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 9 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 11:08 PM

A national seminar titled 'Role of Ulema, teachers, students in establishing peace' was held at Government College University Faisalabad

A national seminar titled 'Role of Ulema, teachers, students in establishing peace' was held for expressing solidarity with Kashmiris on the occasion of International Peace Day under the aegis of Department of Uloom-e-Islamia & Arabic, Government College University here Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :A national seminar titled 'Role of Ulema, teachers, students in establishing peace' was held for expressing solidarity with Kashmiris on the occasion of International Peace Day under the aegis of Department of Uloom-e-Islamia & Arabic, Government College University here Wednesday.

Chairman Department of Aloom-e-Islamia Harripur Hazara University, Dr Abdul Mehman, was chief guest, while Dr Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, Moulana Muhammad Farooq, Dr Abdul Hafeez and Dr Muhammad Asif Awan, Dean Faculty of Islamic ad Oriental Learning were among the speakers.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Abdul Mehman said Peace was essential for development of any nation and country. "Peace is not necessary for only human but for livestock also", he said.

Dr Ghulam Shams ul Rehman, Chairman Department Aloom-e-Islamia & Arabic said that Muslim were facing problems and difficulties in the world. He added:" Muslims are a symbol of peace and our religion also teaches the lesson of peace and tolerance".

Related Topics

World Hazara University Mansehra Muslim Government Arab

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves 161 urgent employment cases

6 hours ago

Hazza Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight historic land ..

7 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF managing director

7 hours ago

Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight sets record in Emir ..

8 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF Managing-Director

8 hours ago

Mission of first Emirati astronaut a national achi ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.