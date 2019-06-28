UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A New 3-member Committee To Probe Allegations Against Burfat: SHC Told

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 01:50 AM

A new 3-member committee to probe allegations against Burfat: SHC told

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Sindh Government has withdrawn the May 30 and 31 notification of inquiry and suspension, respectively, of Sindh University's Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat.

The secretary boards and universities Muhammad Riazuddin informed Sindh High Court Hyderabad Circuit Bench, which heard a petition filed by Burfat against the 2 notifications on Thursday, that the notifications had been withdrawn.

However, he apprised the court that a new inquiry committee comprising 3 members had been formed to conduct the probe.

The committee would investigate the charges of gross misconduct, inefficiency, corruption, violation of budgetary provisions, moral turpitude, maladministration and mismanagement against Prof Dr Burfat, he added.

According to him, Chairperson Planning and Development board Naheed Shah Durrani was heading the committee which was notified on June 26 while Home Secretary Abdul Kabeer Kazi and Additional Secretary Irrigation Ghulam Ali Brahmani were its members.

He told the court that the committee would submit its report to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in 30 days.

Earlier this month, the VC Burfat challenged both the notifications in the SHC arguing that they violated provisions of the Sindh Universities Act, 1972.

Related Topics

Sindh Corruption Chief Minister Sindh High Court Hyderabad Ghulam Ali May June Murad Ali Shah Moral Government Court

Recent Stories

Decision on Extending OPEC+ Oil Production Deals t ..

2 hours ago

World Situation Has Become 'More Dramatic, Explosi ..

2 hours ago

Putin Says Avoids Making Assessments of Trump's De ..

2 hours ago

UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index up 0.4 pc in Q1

2 hours ago

Putin Says Started Thinking About Future Successor ..

2 hours ago

Macron Plans to Hold Normandy Format Summit in Nea ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.