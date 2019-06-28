A new 3-member committee to probe allegations against Burfat: SHC told

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Sindh Government has withdrawn the May 30 and 31 notification of inquiry and suspension, respectively, of Sindh University's Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat.

The secretary boards and universities Muhammad Riazuddin informed Sindh High Court Hyderabad Circuit Bench, which heard a petition filed by Burfat against the 2 notifications on Thursday, that the notifications had been withdrawn.

However, he apprised the court that a new inquiry committee comprising 3 members had been formed to conduct the probe.

The committee would investigate the charges of gross misconduct, inefficiency, corruption, violation of budgetary provisions, moral turpitude, maladministration and mismanagement against Prof Dr Burfat, he added.

According to him, Chairperson Planning and Development board Naheed Shah Durrani was heading the committee which was notified on June 26 while Home Secretary Abdul Kabeer Kazi and Additional Secretary Irrigation Ghulam Ali Brahmani were its members.

He told the court that the committee would submit its report to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in 30 days.

Earlier this month, the VC Burfat challenged both the notifications in the SHC arguing that they violated provisions of the Sindh Universities Act, 1972.