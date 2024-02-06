A new era of enhanced learning experiences awaits students in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) In a commendable effort towards enhancing the educational landscape, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Memon, on Sunday paid a comprehensive visit to various schools alongside Special Secretary Education, Mohiuddin Wani.

As government schools in the Federal capital undergo a transformative journey, led by the vision of DC Irfan Memon and supported by the Ministry of Education, a new era of enhanced learning experiences awaits students. This concerted effort reflects a commitment to providing a modern and conducive environment for education in the heart of the capital.

The ICT spokesman while talking to APP said that the focal point of their visit was to assess the progress of the ongoing upgradation process in government schools across the city.

Under the vigilant leadership of DC Irfan Nawaz Memon, a remarkable initiative is underway to elevate the standard of government schools in Islamabad.

The Primary objective of this upgradation endeavor is to create an optimal learning environment for students. During their school visits, Memon and Wani keenly reviewed the advancements being made in equipping these educational institutions with modern facilities.

He said that an essential aspect of the initiative is the concerted effort to construct government schools in alignment with contemporary standards.

The DC expressed his commitment to ensuring that these institutions meet modern requirements, emphasizing the need for a conducive atmosphere for effective learning.

The DC also acknowledged and commended the noteworthy role played by the Ministry of Education in driving the upgradation of schools.

He emphasized that the collaborative efforts between the local administration and the ministry have been instrumental in revitalizing government schools across the city. This joint venture aimed to provide students with an enhanced educational experience.

Furthermore, the ongoing revamping of all government schools in Islamabad has been made possible through the steadfast support of the Ministry of Education.

DC Irfan Memon highlighted the collective dedication to building a robust educational infrastructure that will benefit students throughout the city.

Special Secretary Education, Mohiuddin Wani, received special recognition for his exceptional dedication to the education sector.

DC Irfan Memon applauded Wani's focused attention on driving positive changes, reinforcing the notion that the collaboration between administrative officials and education experts is pivotal in achieving these transformative goals.