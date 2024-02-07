A New Era Unfolds As Azerbaijan Undergoes Snap Presidential Election
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 07:04 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Azerbaijan underwent the snap presidential election on Wednesday what is being dubbed as the dawn of a new era in the country's history that has recently achieved the full restoration of its sovereignty.
The election comes at the end of a tumultuous 30-year period of Armenian occupation of Azerbaijan's territories.
According to Azerbaijan's official media, seven candidates are competing for the presidency.
The voting is taking place at 6,537 polling stations in 125 constituencies, including 6,319 permanent stations and 218 located in Azerbaijan’s embassies, consulates general and permanent representations in foreign countries.
The voting is being monitored by 790 international observers representing 72 international organizations and citizens of 89 countries, besides over 89,000 local observers.
"There has been no similar victory in the centuries-old history of Azerbaijan.
Considering all the factors – political, military, the 30-year occupation, the natural terrain of the territory, and the number of defence lines – this is the most brilliant victory of the Azerbaijani people and the state," said an analyst.
Furthermore, the elections hold significance as they will be conducted across every corner of Azerbaijan, including the recently liberated territories.
It marks the first time in the independent life of Azerbaijan that such a comprehensive electoral process will take place, underscoring the nation's commitment to democracy and inclusivity.
The announcement of snap presidential elections reinforces the commitment to democratic principles.
The analyst said that the presidential elections are poised to not only validate the achievements of the past but also set the course for a promising future filled with democracy, prosperity, and persistent growth.
