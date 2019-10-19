UrduPoint.com
A New Food Street Approved For Rawalpindi City

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 03:34 PM

A new food street has been approved in Rawalpindi cityCommissioner Saqib Zafar, Deputy Commissioner Saif Ullah Dogar and Chairman PHA Asif Mehmood after declaring the land of committee Chowk ideal has approved the set up of Food Street

Every type of modern and classic dishes, fish, chicken, tea, Lassi, Saag, Makkai ki Roti and modern food shops would also be set up in this food street.Special arrangements will be made for the families besides serving Seher and Iftar in Ramzan Kareem.Work upon the construction of Food Street would be started forthwith just after the decision of provision of property that would be completed in a month.All big companies, famous Bar.B.Q of big cities, fish shops have already agreed upon becoming part of food street in committee Chowk Food Street.

