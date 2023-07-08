Open Menu

A New Gateway For Trade Set Up As First Ever Russian Truck Crosses Into Pakistan Through Torkham Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood has stated that under the current geo-economic scenario Road Transport Agreement between Pakistan and Russia will prove a catalyst to boost the country's economy and pave the way for a larger influx of trade.

This he said in a statement on the occasion of the entry of the first-ever Russian truck crossing into Pakistan through Torkham border under the Road Transport Agreement with Russia.

Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood had carved out the Road Transportation Agreement with the Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev, on his maiden visit to Moscow in November 2022, said a press release issued here.

The agreement was signed in line with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to boost trade with the neighbouring countries.

Since the beginning of diplomatic relations with Russia in 1948, this is the first time that a trade route through roads has been established.

Russia is the fourth largest LNG exporting country in the world and Pakistan has a huge potential of exporting fruits, garments, surgical instruments, and agricultural products making them both potentially strong trade partners.

The transport of goods will be carried out under TIR Carnet under which road transport permits are issued in order to simplify procedures at customs borders.

