A new model police station in Kamber City, was inaugurated by SSP Kamber-Shahdadkot

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) SSP Kamber Shahdadkot, Sajid Amir Saduzai, along with our brave/ghazi police constables Constable Muhammad Ismail Brohi and Constable Ataullah Jalbani—who were injured in police encounters in Kamber Shahdadkot district—inaugurated the new model police station in Kamber City by cutting the ribbon on Thursday.

The inauguration ceremony of the model police station was attended by a large number of participants, including representatives of civil society, the business community, media representatives, local dignitaries, as well as SDPOs of Kamber Shahdadkot and other police officials.

SSP welcomed all the guests and stated in his address that Kamber City Police Station is the first model police station established in Kamber Shahdadkot district. It has been constructed with a new model structure, modern facilities, and aesthetic design.

Every office is well-decorated and equipped with new furniture.

SSP further stated that the establishment of model police stations is a significant step toward bringing positive change in thana culture, improving public facilities, and enhancing public trust in the police.

The public is now being provided with a police station where transparency, respect, and prompt response to issues will be prioritized.

The model police station includes a reception portion, SHO office, investigation office, head clerk office, malkhana (storage for case properties), lockup, a separate counter for women and children (Women Protection Cell), waiting area, and other modern facilities.

SSP directed the officers and personnel to address public complaints on a priority basis with a courteous attitude and ensure no negligence in delivering justice.

Concluding the ceremony, SSP thanked all the guests and mentioned that, on the special instructions of IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, model police stations are being established across Sindh, reflecting the commitment to people-friendly community policing.