A New Model Police Station In Kamber City, Was Inaugurated By SSP Kamber-Shahdadkot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) SSP Kamber Shahdadkot, Sajid Amir Saduzai, along with our brave/ghazi police constables Constable Muhammad Ismail Brohi and Constable Ataullah Jalbani—who were injured in police encounters in Kamber Shahdadkot district—inaugurated the new model police station in Kamber City by cutting the ribbon on Thursday.
The inauguration ceremony of the model police station was attended by a large number of participants, including representatives of civil society, the business community, media representatives, local dignitaries, as well as SDPOs of Kamber Shahdadkot and other police officials.
SSP welcomed all the guests and stated in his address that Kamber City Police Station is the first model police station established in Kamber Shahdadkot district. It has been constructed with a new model structure, modern facilities, and aesthetic design.
Every office is well-decorated and equipped with new furniture.
SSP further stated that the establishment of model police stations is a significant step toward bringing positive change in thana culture, improving public facilities, and enhancing public trust in the police.
The public is now being provided with a police station where transparency, respect, and prompt response to issues will be prioritized.
The model police station includes a reception portion, SHO office, investigation office, head clerk office, malkhana (storage for case properties), lockup, a separate counter for women and children (Women Protection Cell), waiting area, and other modern facilities.
SSP directed the officers and personnel to address public complaints on a priority basis with a courteous attitude and ensure no negligence in delivering justice.
Concluding the ceremony, SSP thanked all the guests and mentioned that, on the special instructions of IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, model police stations are being established across Sindh, reflecting the commitment to people-friendly community policing.
Recent Stories
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR
Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..
5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme
ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers
DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa
Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..
Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August
‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environ ..
SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases
TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance growth strategy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man held for threatening citizen to kill5 minutes ago
-
Two drug dealer among three held, narcotics recovered in Tank5 minutes ago
-
DG FDA orders recovery of arrears from private housing schemes15 minutes ago
-
Police arrest accused involved in injuring teenager during robbery attempt15 minutes ago
-
Transgender community to launch special donation campaign for help of flood victims15 minutes ago
-
UoP Baragali summer camp concluded15 minutes ago
-
CM Reinstates Two Senior Doctors of Khaurpur15 minutes ago
-
Relief goods distributed among riverine’s affected families15 minutes ago
-
Larkana police arrest six criminals with stolen bikes & cash15 minutes ago
-
A new model police station in Kamber City, was inaugurated by SSP Kamber-Shahdadkot15 minutes ago
-
Minister Shazra Mansab visits flood-hit Mingora, launches plantation drive15 minutes ago
-
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR16 minutes ago