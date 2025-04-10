A New Muslim Narrative Is Need Of The Hour To Tackle Global Challenges: NRKNA Chairman
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2025 | 11:28 PM
Chairman of the National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen wa Khatam-un-Nabiyyin Authority (NRKNA), Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem, on Thursday emphasized the urgent need for a renewed Muslim narrative based on the teachings and life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to address the pressing challenges facing humanity today
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Chairman of the National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen wa Khatam-un-Nabiyyin Authority (NRKNA), Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem, on Thursday emphasized the urgent need for a renewed Muslim narrative based on the teachings and life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to address the pressing challenges facing humanity today.
He made these remarks during a meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Irfan Naziroglu, held at the NRKNA headquarters in Islamabad. The ambassador was accompanied by Religious Affairs Attaché of the Turkish Embassy, Abdul Rahman Akkus.
During the meeting, the Turkish delegation was briefed on the vision, mission and ongoing initiatives of the NRKNA, as well as its future plans. Director General Zafar Mehmood Malik and Director Sohail bin Aziz joined Chairman Nadeem in outlining the authority’s efforts to promote global peace, interfaith harmony, and international cooperation.
Chairman Nadeem highlighted various projects, particularly those aimed at countering misconceptions about Islam and promoting its true, peaceful message in collaboration with international organizations.
He reiterated the authority’s commitment to engaging with OIC member states to foster a collective response to global crises.
Ambassador Naziroglu praised the NRKNA for its commendable work despite limited resources and a small but dedicated team. He acknowledged the impact of the authority’s efforts within a short span of time and assured full support from Turkey in its mission.
Both sides agreed to explore the establishment of a regional center of the NRKNA in Turkey. This center will focus on addressing misconceptions about Islam and will play a key role in launching an international alternative narrative campaign aimed at presenting Islam’s true message to the global community and fostering deeper intercultural understanding.
In a show of support, the Turkish Embassy in Pakistan also offered to sponsor awards for three top-performing clubs under the NRKNA’s National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Youth Clubs initiative.
The meeting concluded with both parties expressing optimism for future collaboration and reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening ties between Turkey and the NRKNA in pursuit of common goals.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Standing Committee on Housing & Works meeting held6 hours ago
-
Mirpurkhas admin pushes for affordable flour prices6 hours ago
-
TBH, CSJ hold seminar examining school textbooks content in Pakistan6 hours ago
-
Sindh Govt announces Public-Private Partnership for Fertilizer Production from Thar Coal6 hours ago
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties7 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus7 hours ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 20257 hours ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad7 hours ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight7 hours ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package7 hours ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik7 hours ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP7 hours ago