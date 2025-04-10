A new muslim narrative is need of the hour to tackle global challenges: NRKNA Chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman of the National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen wa Khatam-un-Nabiyyin Authority (NRKNA), Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem, on Thursday emphasized the urgent need for a renewed Muslim narrative based on the teachings and life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to address the pressing challenges facing humanity today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Chairman of the National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen wa Khatam-un-Nabiyyin Authority (NRKNA), Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem, on Thursday emphasized the urgent need for a renewed Muslim narrative based on the teachings and life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to address the pressing challenges facing humanity today.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Irfan Naziroglu, held at the NRKNA headquarters in Islamabad. The ambassador was accompanied by Religious Affairs Attaché of the Turkish Embassy, Abdul Rahman Akkus.

During the meeting, the Turkish delegation was briefed on the vision, mission and ongoing initiatives of the NRKNA, as well as its future plans. Director General Zafar Mehmood Malik and Director Sohail bin Aziz joined Chairman Nadeem in outlining the authority’s efforts to promote global peace, interfaith harmony, and international cooperation.

Chairman Nadeem highlighted various projects, particularly those aimed at countering misconceptions about Islam and promoting its true, peaceful message in collaboration with international organizations.

He reiterated the authority’s commitment to engaging with OIC member states to foster a collective response to global crises.

Ambassador Naziroglu praised the NRKNA for its commendable work despite limited resources and a small but dedicated team. He acknowledged the impact of the authority’s efforts within a short span of time and assured full support from Turkey in its mission.

Both sides agreed to explore the establishment of a regional center of the NRKNA in Turkey. This center will focus on addressing misconceptions about Islam and will play a key role in launching an international alternative narrative campaign aimed at presenting Islam’s true message to the global community and fostering deeper intercultural understanding.

In a show of support, the Turkish Embassy in Pakistan also offered to sponsor awards for three top-performing clubs under the NRKNA’s National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Youth Clubs initiative.

The meeting concluded with both parties expressing optimism for future collaboration and reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening ties between Turkey and the NRKNA in pursuit of common goals.