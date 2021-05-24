A new order issued to control coronavirus situation in Sindh: Advisor to CM Sindh

Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Sindh government has issued a new order to control the corona virus situation, which was announced by the Sindh Chief Minister at a high-level meeting here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Sindh government has issued a new order to control the corona virus situation, which was announced by the Sindh Chief Minister at a high-level meeting here on Monday.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Media Corner of Sindh Assembly Building here on Monday.

He asked why the Sindh government was asking the people not to leave their homes without any reason. He said that from May 17 to May 23, 12.6 per cent positive cases of corona virus were reported in Karachi and 10.8 per cent positive cases were reported in Hyderabad. As many as 729 people were treated in hospitals on May 14. Now in the last 24 hours, the rate had reached 933 and the number of patients had increased to 204. The third wave of coronavirus had 855 cases in a single day on April 23 and now on May 18 this number has crossed 2000.

He further said that there was not a single bed in Sindh Institute of Infectious Diseases, only two beds were vacant in HDU. Not a single bed is vacant in Liaquat National Hospital and SIUT. "Should we allow the epidemic to spread?" He asked.

He added that In the first wave, when cases of coronavirus were on the rise, this is why there was no major damage to the decision, it was a good thing that the common man supported the Sindh government in difficult decisions. We do not want a curfew to be imposed and things to be stopped. If we want normal life to go on normally, we have to support the government.

He also said there was a lot of rush in the parks on Sunday which resulted in this. It has been decided to close the all parks completely and if the shutters of the hotels are to be rolled out and food is to be served then tough decisions would have to be taken.

The Sindh government Spokesperson appealed to the people to sacrifice 14 days and ask those who have fallen ill what is going on.

We have to follow the SOPs and wear masks.

Moreover, the citizens have to be vaccinated, otherwise the situation could get worse like in India. "People are moving around as usual," he said. We are sorry that people do business by dropping the shutters of shops. There is nothing more than human life, When the park closes, citizens climb the wall and walk away. When the restaurants were closed, permission was sought for takeaway, but even today, people are feeding with closed shutters and feasts were being held. When the government closed the wedding hall, people offered houses. Our only difference is with the masses. Support the government or we will have to make tough decisions. "Medical experts say the next 14 days are important. If we work carefully, the next day will be better. The government does not want to impose big fines," he said.

"Not every MPA is allowed to come in the Sindh Assembly. The assembly is being run with only 30% attendance. A few days' sacrifice is better than a day's sacrifice.

Vaccination centers have been set up at 232 places across Sindh. A vaccination center has been set up at Sindh High Court Bar, Malir Bar. In addition to public hospitals, private hospitals also have vaccination facilities. Jinnah Hospital, Civil Hospital has space for patients. 10 days ago there were 729 beds, today there are 204 more beds. Today, DC East, Central and South were called and police officers were also called. Deputy Commissioners say that the media spreads the news that we are out of our minds. Implementation of SOPs will have to be followed. The wedding hall is closed and inviting four hundred people to the house is wrong. There will be no restaurants in any of the hotels. Their guests will be taken to the dining room. People who leave unnecessarily after sunset will be questioned and all educational institutions in Sindh will remain closed" he concluded.