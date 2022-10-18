UrduPoint.com

A New Spell Of Rain And Snowfall Expected To Start Today

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022 | 07:48 PM

A new spell of rains and winds are likely to start in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Tuesday night, the temperature is also likely to drop due to rains and snowfall in the upper areas of Hazara, this spell will continue intermittently till Friday

The Meteorological Department says that there is a possibility of snowfall in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has directed the district administration to ensure the availability of machinery, after the report of the meteorological department. PDMA has also directed the concerned institutions to take advance measures in view of heavy rains/snowfall and hailstorms.

In a letter issued by PDMA, it was informed that the communication roads may be blocked due to snowfall in the upper districts, and the administration of the respective districts should ensure the availability of heavy machinery.

According to the Meteorological Department, the temperature is also likely to decrease due to rains and snowfall, the rains are likely to continue intermittently till Friday, the district administration should also inform the tourists about the weather situation.

