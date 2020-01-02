UrduPoint.com
A Night "Mirza Ghalib Islamabad Mein" To Be Held On Jan 11

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 12:52 PM

Hangout a music school in collaboration with Kuch Jaan Lo has arranged a Poetry Mazakra Night to pay tribute to Mirza Ghalib on Saturday January 11 at Hangout Islamabad

The night titled "Mirza Ghalib Islamabad Mein" was aimed to pay homage to Ghalib's creative expression in field of poetry.

An organizer of the event said that there will be different performances including Ghazal Singing, Dramatic Reading accompanied by Ghazal Singing, Ghazal Singing and Play.

He said that it was a family ambiance event that has specifically been arranged to enhance the culture activities and provide healthy entertainment to citizens of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

