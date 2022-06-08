A notorious accused arrested while visiting police station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender, wanted in murder case, who came for obtaining a character certificate at Police Khidmat Center Liaquat Bagh, informed the spokesman.

A notorious accused Ahmed Khan had shot dead a citizen in 2011 over a alleged property dispute.

Ahmed Khan was wanted by Attock police for 11 years.

The accused would be handed over to Attock police after fulfilling the legal requirements.

SSP Operations commended the police officer of Liaquat Bagh Police Khadimat Center and said the law would take its course against the accused.