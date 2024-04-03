A notorious criminal wanted in armed robberies by Karachi police arrested in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Tank police claimed to have arrested a 'notorious dacoit' Noor Aslam alias Siam wanted in several armed robberies and dacoity cases by Karachi and Tank police.

According to Tank police spokesman, after receiving tip-off, District Police Officer(DPO) Abdul Salam Khalid constituted SP Investigation Tank cadet Haji Nasir Khan DSP)-led team comprising Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP) City Saleem Khan, Station House Officer (SHO) City Asghar Wazir, and Investigation Officer City Fazal Badshah and sub-inspector Hussain Khan to trace and apprehend the elusive criminal.

Utilizing state-of-the-art surveillance technology and forensic analysis, the team managed to track down the notorious criminal Noor Aslam alias Siam resident of Tank.

Upon his arrest, the arrested criminal not only confessed to his involvement in numerous armed robberies and robbery cases in Karachi and Tank but also provided crucial information leading to the recovery of stolen cash and weapons used in the crimes.

He said that the accused had provided important information that could likely lead to more arrests and recoveries.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Tank said that district police were committed to combating all forms of criminal activities within the district.

He reassured the public that no leniency would be shown toward criminals, and the police force would continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of the citizens.