A Notorious Drug Peddler Held, Hashish Recovered

9 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 12:00 PM

A Notorious drug peddler held, hashish recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a drug pusher and recovered 1915 kg hashish from his possession during a raid on Thursday.

According to police, the arrested notorious drug paddler, Muhammad Afzal Thaeem, resident of Khanpur Bagga, was arrested with 1915 kg hashish in the limit of Kot Sultan police station and a case had registered against him under the drug Act.

While talking to the media In-charge CIA, Sarfraz Khan Gaddi said that on the special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hussan Iqbal, the district police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers.

