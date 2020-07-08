A number of people killed in Karachi but no one held accountable so far; says Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said a number of people were killed in Karachi in different incidents like Baldia Twon factory inferno but no one was held accountable so far.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Baldia Town factory incident occurred during the regime of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Sindh province.

"MQM London was allegedly involved in the killing of innocent people in metropolitan city and in 2018, it was coalition partner of PPP government," the minister said.

He said Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) - London but supported MQM - Pakistan and peaceful citizens who wanted to contribute for the welfare of the country.

"Every body know who has close contacts with Uzair Baloch," he said.

He said whatever Federal Minister for Maritime Syed Ali Haider Zaidi had said, he had said it with full responsibilities.