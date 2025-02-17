Open Menu

'A Palette Of Dreams' Art Exhibition Attracts Art Lovers

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 04:10 PM

'A Palette of Dreams' Art Exhibition attracts art lovers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The art exhibition titled 'A Palette of Dreams' continues to attract the visitors through showcasing over 100 art works of emerging artists belonged to the different parts of the country on its second day.

The exhibition was inaugurated in a grand ceremony held at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Sunday, bringing together an impressive display of artistic talent from across Pakistan.

The exhibition highlights the creative expressions of young artists, with a special showcase of Sidra Babar’s art and emerging talent. The event was meticulously curated by Sidra Babar and Adeela Shahid.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by esteemed guests from the political, media, and business sectors.

The chief guest, Mr Mohammad Rashid, General Manager of Rudn Enclave, graced the occasion alongside distinguished foreign dignitaries, political figures, and representatives from Islamabad’s business community. The officials from the Prime Minister’s Youth Club office also participated in the event.

A major announcement was made during the ceremony, as Mr Rashid pledged his commitment to supporting young artists.

He revealed plans to establish a welfare trust for artists within Rudn Enclave in collaboration with Sidra Babar. This initiative aims to provide a sustainable platform for emerging artists, offering resources and fostering artistic growth.

Sidra Babar, the curator and a renowned visual artist, expressed her gratitude to M Ayoub Jamali, Director General of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts PNCA, and the Visual Arts Division for providing young artists with this platform.

She acknowledged the overwhelming participation from artists across the country and emphasized the importance of such exhibitions in nurturing creativity and giving recognition to new talent.

With an enthusiastic turnout and strong commitments from influential figures, A Palette of Dreams has established itself as a vital space for artistic dialogue and collaboration.

The exhibition remains open to the public until February 18, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM daily.

More Stories From Pakistan