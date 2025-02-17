'A Palette Of Dreams' Art Exhibition Attracts Art Lovers
Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The art exhibition titled 'A Palette of Dreams' continues to attract the visitors through showcasing over 100 art works of emerging artists belonged to the different parts of the country on its second day.
The exhibition was inaugurated in a grand ceremony held at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Sunday, bringing together an impressive display of artistic talent from across Pakistan.
The exhibition highlights the creative expressions of young artists, with a special showcase of Sidra Babar’s art and emerging talent. The event was meticulously curated by Sidra Babar and Adeela Shahid.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by esteemed guests from the political, media, and business sectors.
The chief guest, Mr Mohammad Rashid, General Manager of Rudn Enclave, graced the occasion alongside distinguished foreign dignitaries, political figures, and representatives from Islamabad’s business community. The officials from the Prime Minister’s Youth Club office also participated in the event.
A major announcement was made during the ceremony, as Mr Rashid pledged his commitment to supporting young artists.
He revealed plans to establish a welfare trust for artists within Rudn Enclave in collaboration with Sidra Babar. This initiative aims to provide a sustainable platform for emerging artists, offering resources and fostering artistic growth.
Sidra Babar, the curator and a renowned visual artist, expressed her gratitude to M Ayoub Jamali, Director General of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts PNCA, and the Visual Arts Division for providing young artists with this platform.
She acknowledged the overwhelming participation from artists across the country and emphasized the importance of such exhibitions in nurturing creativity and giving recognition to new talent.
With an enthusiastic turnout and strong commitments from influential figures, A Palette of Dreams has established itself as a vital space for artistic dialogue and collaboration.
The exhibition remains open to the public until February 18, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM daily.
Recent Stories
UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures first place at Figueira Champions Classic
Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 42nd session of Council of Arab Interior ..
‘UAE-France High-Level Business Council’ to strengthen economic, investment ..
GPSSA participates in civil retirement systems seminar in Kuwait
Rostec showcases 200 military products at IDEX 2025
NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three times without cabinet approval
DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in UNSC meeting
'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period
UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Embankment constructed over Indus River inaugurated in Pano Aqil6 minutes ago
-
'A Palette of Dreams' Art Exhibition attracts art lovers6 minutes ago
-
Acclaimed Portuguese journalist Teresa Nicolau visits Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
KP govt to allocate funds for Dera motorway in next fiscal year6 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet reaffirms commitment to restore peace efforts in Kurram15 minutes ago
-
PHC seeks reply on use of Govt vehicles after duty hours15 minutes ago
-
Official delegates, students nominated for foreign trainings to get pre-departure briefing from MoFA15 minutes ago
-
CM message on World Tourism Day16 minutes ago
-
Anti-kite flying teams formed in district16 minutes ago
-
Man killed, six others injured in firing incident26 minutes ago
-
Relevant bench authorized of decision regarding larger bench in PECA cases: IHC CJ26 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for Sindh36 minutes ago