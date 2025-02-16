'A Palette Of Dreams' Art Exhibition Showcases Emerging Talent Across Pakistan
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2025 | 10:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The much-anticipated art exhibition 'A Palette of Dreams' was inaugurated in a grand ceremony held at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Sunday, bringing together an impressive display of artistic talent from across Pakistan.
Featuring over 100 artworks, the exhibition highlights the creative expressions of young artists, with a special showcase of Sidra Babar’s art and emerging talent. The event was meticulously curated by Sidra Babar and Adeela Shahid.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by esteemed guests from the political, media, and business sectors.
The chief guest, Mr Mohammad Rashid, General Manager of Rudn Enclave, graced the occasion alongside distinguished foreign dignitaries, political figures, and representatives from Islamabad’s business community. Officials from the Prime Minister’s Youth Club office also participated in the event.
A major announcement was made during the ceremony, as Mr Rashid pledged his commitment to supporting young artists.
He revealed plans to establish a welfare trust for artists within Rudn Enclave in collaboration with Sidra Babar. This initiative aims to provide a sustainable platform for emerging artists, offering resources and fostering artistic growth.
Sidra Babar, the curator and a renowned visual artist, expressed her gratitude to M Ayoub Jamali, Director General of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts PNCA, and the Visual Arts Division for providing young artists with this platform.
She acknowledged the overwhelming participation from artists across the country and emphasized the importance of such exhibitions in nurturing creativity and giving recognition to new talent.
With an enthusiastic turnout and strong commitments from influential figures, A Palette of Dreams has established itself as a vital space for artistic dialogue and collaboration.
The exhibition remains open to the public until February 18, from 10 AM to 4 PM daily.
Recent Stories
UAE participates in Alula Conference for Emerging Market Economies
Bahrain's Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muslim Council of Elders discuss ..
Over AED63 billion in housing benefits disbursed in Abu Dhabi in five years
AOI in negotiations with Emirati investors to establish three new factories
Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 International Brilliance Awards
Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense products at IDEX 2025
Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip witho ..
ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February
Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries
Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..
UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'A Palette of Dreams' Art Exhibition showcases emerging talent across Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Annual meeting of Cancer patient welfare society held26 minutes ago
-
DC visits medical camps established for devotees at Sehwan26 minutes ago
-
Syeda Tehseen Abidi inaugurates "The Brand Fest – Family Shopping Festival"26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan HC attends event in New Delhi26 minutes ago
-
FBR focuses on strengthening economy through reforms: Chairman FBR36 minutes ago
-
IRS-CVF collaborates on tackling climate issues36 minutes ago
-
DPM to participate in UNSC meeting on multilaterlism36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan condemns attack on UNIFIL in Lebanon46 minutes ago
-
Newlywed killed in transformer donation dispute56 minutes ago
-
ICRC extends support to Paraplegic Center1 hour ago
-
Govt open to talks, but PTI founder known for U-turns: Rana Tanveer1 hour ago