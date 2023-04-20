A passerby killed, another injured in dacoity bid

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :A passerby was killed and another got injured while the citizens foiled a dacoity attempt and held two accused including one policeman here in the limits of Sadar Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, one passerby was killed and another got injured in the dacoity attempt near the Mandhran area while the residents caught two alleged dacoits including a policeman and handed them over to the police.

The arrested accused were identified as policeman Muhammad Usama son of Inayat resident of Wensam Colony, phase-II and civilian Hashmat son of Azmat Kundi resident of Green Town, Grid Road.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, taking notice of the incident, ordered for registration of an FIR immediately under sections of murder, attempt to murder and dacoity.

The DPO said the black sheep in the police would not be pardoned under any circumstances and the department would be cleansed from such criminals.

The police were the servant of the people and no effort would be spared in service delivery to the people, he added.