A peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan in the interest of Pakistan: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi

BHURBAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd June, 2019) Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan will continue to play its role for resolution of the problems facing Afghanistan and Pakistan does not believe in military solution of Afghan issue but the solution lies in reconciliation.He said this while addressing the inaugural session of a conference on Afghan peace titled Lahore Process held at Bhurban.He held that Pakistan and Afghanistan should not allow their soils to be used against each other.

It is imperative to come out of blame game."Pakistan's perspective on Afghanistan is clear, we support an Afghanistan that is at peace with itself, and at peace with its neighbours," Qureshi said in his welcome speech."We are supporting Afghanistan on the principles of mutual respect and non interference.

The common enemies of both the countries caused harm to bilateral ties of the two countries", he added.Pakistan is hosting million of Afghan refugees, he observed. Pakistan was affected more than all other countries due to Afghan crisis.

Pakistan is playing its role to sort out Afghan problem.He underlined that Pakistan supports a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

A peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan.

Pakistan supports development of Afghanistan. Pakistan and Afghanistan have shared motives for abiding peace.Speaking about the previously prevailing mistrust between the two countries, the foreign minister said: "For far too long, the vicious circle of mistrust, often fed into by our common enemies, has affected our relationship.

The blame-game has not helped either of us. It is indispensable to move away from this negative paradigm."It is incumbent upon the leadership of the two countries to take practical steps to build mutual trust and confidence.

We must not allow our respective territories to be used by anyone to the detriment of our interests."We must also remain vigilant of the other forces that wish to create misunderstandings and divisions between us.

We must not allow them to harm our brotherly relations. We both have the same objective of long-term peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region. If there is, at times, variance in approaches, it must not be construed as difference in objectives."