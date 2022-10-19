UrduPoint.com

A Permanent Solution To Problems Faced By The People Of Balochistan Is Required: Khawaja Asif

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2022 | 01:50 PM

A permanent solution to problems faced by the people of Balochistan is required: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said the political leadership should take the initiative to find a permanent solution to the problems faced by the people of Balochistan.

Responding to the points of Akhtar Mengal of the Balochistan National Party in the National Assembly, he said "we are one nation and cannot stay indifferent to the problems of any federating unit." Khawaja Asif said the points raised by Akhtar Mengal regarding the Balochistan situation were genuine and there was a dire need to heal the wounds of the people of the province.

  He said the problems of Balochistan could be addressed by sitting together with the leaders and people of Balochistan.

The Defense minister also voiced concerns over the security situation in Swat and other areas, warning this could also spread to other areas.

He said responsibility rested with all the institutions to find a solution to the threats faced by the state. He was appreciative of the people of Swat for standing up against the terrorist elements.

  Khawaja Asif also alluded to the devastation caused by floods in the country. He said the PTI government was removed through a constitutional way, regretting that its chairman was now trying to blackmail.

Balochistan National Party's Akhtar Mengal highlighted the issue being faced by the people of Balochistan. He asked the Federal and provincial governments to provide security to the people of the province.

Related Topics

Terrorist National Assembly Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Swat Khawaja Asif Akhtar Mengal All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate ..

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate polio

47 minutes ago
 China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehb ..

China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

54 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbab ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbabwe

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afgh ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afghanistan match

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.