A Person Kidnapped But Attock Police Unable To File An FIR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 05:06 PM

My brother was kidnapped at gun point two days ago but police are neither taking any action to recover him nor registering an FIR and now I have knocked the door of Sessions Judge to get justice

Syed Safdar Abbas Bokhari said this while talking to newsmen.

He while giving details said that he along with father and his brother Syed Jarar Abbas Shah r/o Kamra were on his way to their uncle house by their own car when near Kamra Link road 07 unknown armed persons stopped their car, caught hold his brother Jarar, made him sit in their Toyota pick up.

The kidnappers while taking away his brother threatened him and his father of dire consequences and also took away the keys of their car .

He said that the matter was immediately brought into the knowledge of 15-Police Emergency Service and later Saddar police station was also informed but despite of passing three days, neither FIR has been registered nor any other action has been taken to recover his kidnapped brother.

He said, the motive behind his kidnapping was yet not known and said that the life of his brother might be at stake . Syed Safdar Abbas said that now he has approached sessions judge Attock to get justice .

More Stories From Pakistan

