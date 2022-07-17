A person killed, two other hurt in brawl between two communities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :A person was killed while two others sustained injuries due to brawl between two communities in Daira Deen Panah premises.

According to police sources, the Sabzoi and Gola community started quarreling over old enmity and a person namely Ghalib Hussain from Gola community sustained bullet injuries and died.

While two others also sustained injuries during clash.

The Gola community staged demonstration protest by putting body on Indus highway. Daira Deen Panah police reached on the spot and negotiate with the protestors.

The case registered against five accused of Sabzoi community and started search for arresting them.

According to police sources, the clash has taken place as a result of the grudge between two communities during last local bodies elections.