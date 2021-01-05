A photo exhibition held to mark 72anniversary of UN resolution on Kashmir plebiscite

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :A photo exhibition was held here on Tuesday to mark the 72nd anniversary of the UN resolution on Kashmir plebiscite.

On 5 January, 1949, the UN Commission for India and Pakistan passed a resolution stipulating a UN-supervised referendum, or plebiscite in the resolution's language, so citizens of the State of Jammu & Kashmir could decide to join either Pakistan or India. This requirement is pending mainly because of India's invasion and annexation of Kashmir, said a press release issued here.

Ahmed Quraishi, Executive Director of YFK, said that Kashmiris and the world were coming closer to resolving the Kashmir conflict.

"The year 2020 was a milestone in the Kashmir freedom movement," Quraishi said, adding, "India's losses in Kashmir were increasing, not decreasing. And besides a referendum, the UN was also demanding now an international investigation mainly in Kashmiri territories under Indian control.

The world media was covering the occupation today more than at any other time in seven decades. Kashmir will be free." MNA and Member Kashmir Committee Naureen Farouq Ibrahim joined the exhibition. She reiterated the need to remember the UN Resolution and emphasized national unity in standing with the cause. "Every word, every step and initiative we taken, no matter how big or small in individual capacity can earn a positive impact on Kashmir's stand," she said. "Kashmiris were our brothers and sisters. We acknowledge the sacrifice given by them to get freedom and stand united with them, in every democratic struggle."The exhibition was organized by YFK–International Kashmir Lobby Group, an INGO working with the international community on conflict resolution and human rights.