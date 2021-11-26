A PO arrested allegedly involved in murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Police Friday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who was wanted in murder case in the jurisdiction of Murree police station.

A police spokesman informed that Murree police had registered the case in 2020 on the complaint of Rizwan Ali, nephew of the victim.

The accused shot dead a woman over a peace of land's dispute.

SP Kamran Amir said strict action would be taken against the anti social elements adding that arrest of notorious criminals involved in heinous crime would help in providing justice.