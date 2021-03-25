UrduPoint.com
A Poetry Book Titled "AAU TA SUNDARTA GOLHYON" To Be Launched On March 27

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 01:40 PM

The first poetry book of Zahida Abro titled "AAU TA SUNDARTA GOLHYON", will be launched on March 27 at Balouch Hall Sindhi Language Authority Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The first poetry book of Zahida Abro titled "AAU TA SUNDARTA GOLHYON", will be launched on March 27 at Balouch Hall Sindhi Language Authority Hyderabad.

According to details, noted poet Imdad Hussaini will preside over the function while speakers including Sahar Imdad,Aasi Zamini, Amar Sindhoo, Rehana Chanar, Faheem Noonari, Shabnam Gul and Aziz Gopang would express their views and shed light over poetry collection.

Launching ceremony was being organized by Progressive writers association Hyderabad in collaboration with Hamsari sath Hyderabad.

