A Policeman martyrs, other injured in Lakki Marwat firing

According to Police control Lakki Marwat, some unidentified terrorists opened fire on a police mobile near Rose Hotel on Indus Highway within the limits of Dadiwala Police Station wherein PASI Muhammad Shah martyred on the spot and Constable Anwar Ali received critical bullet injuries and was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

When contacted Bannu Region Police Control, the official disclosed that DIG Bannu Region Sajid Ali Khan and DPO Lakki Marwat Imran Khan have reached the spot and police have launched a search operation to nab the accused.