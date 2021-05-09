UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Policeman Martyrs, Other Injured In Lakki Marwat Firing

Muhammad Irfan 14 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 08:40 PM

A Policeman martyrs, other injured in Lakki Marwat firing

LAKKI MARWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) ::A Police PASI Muhammad Shah martyred with and Constable Anwar Ali Elite Force received critical bullet injuries when some unidentified terrorists started firing on a Police mobile near Rose Hotel on main Indus Highway here on Sunday evening.

According to Police control Lakki Marwat, some unidentified terrorists opened fire on a police mobile near Rose Hotel on Indus Highway within the limits of Dadiwala Police Station wherein PASI Muhammad Shah martyred on the spot and Constable Anwar Ali received critical bullet injuries and was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

When contacted Bannu Region Police Control, the official disclosed that DIG Bannu Region Sajid Ali Khan and DPO Lakki Marwat Imran Khan have reached the spot and police have launched a search operation to nab the accused.

Related Topics

Firing Imran Khan Bannu Fire Police National Accountability Bureau Police Station Mobile Hotel Lakki Marwat Anwar Ali Sunday

Recent Stories

PNS Saif Participated In Naval Drills With Us & Ca ..

7 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

9 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

11 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

11 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.