A Policeman martyrs when Polio team on duty came under attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The on-duty Polio team came under a gunshots attack on the main Marian Road, District Bannu, Police confirmed the incident here Wednesday.

According to Police, some unidentified armed men attacked the Polio team on Bannu Marian Road wherein Kamran, a Policeman on Polio team duty, was seriously injured in the attack, Police said.

The injured policeman was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Bannu, said Police.

The injured Policeman is said to be succumbed due to severe bullet injuries on the way to the hospital. Later on, the Police official confirmed that Kamran was martyred.

The incident took place in front of Akhund Khel Pump, and the accused made their escape good, the police official said.