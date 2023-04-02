UrduPoint.com

A Policeman Shot Dead In Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2023 | 04:50 PM

A policeman shot dead in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Elite Force constable Sunday was shot dead in a minor dispute by his cousins in Abbottabad Township an area of Nawanshahr police station.

According to police sources, Elite Force police constable Touqir son of Freed was killed by his cousins in a minor dispute about grazing animals in the fields by his first cousins.

Nawanshahr police reached the spot and shifted the dead body of the deceased policeman to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad and arrested four relatives of the Touqir on murder charges and started an investigation.

After the completion of medico-legal formalities, the dead body of the policeman was handed over to the family.

