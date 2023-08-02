A policeman shot dead in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :A policeman was shot dead in firing by unidentified armed men on Spini Road Quetta on Wednesday.

Police sources said unknown accused opened fire at a policeman identified as Jawad Hazara on Benazir Bridge area of the city.

The police constable was coming from Hazara Town when attacked, police sources said.

The miscreants fled the scene soon after the attack.

Police said the martyred policeman belongs to Hazara community of Quetta. Police termed the attack as an act of targeted killing.

The incident has come a day after two policemen were martyred in Quetta's Nawan Killi area.