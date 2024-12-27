Open Menu

A Prayer Ceremony Held At Sweet Home To Commemorate BB's 17th Death Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) A prayer ceremony was organized at Sweet Home Sukkur to mark the 17th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto here on Friday.

The ceremony was attended by central leaders of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), including Syed Khurshid Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor, Dr Nafisa Shah, Zamurd Khan, and Nauman islam Shaikh.

During the ceremony, PPP leaders paid tribute to Benazir Bhutto by lighting candles. Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, a member of the National Assembly and central leader of the PPP, addressed the ceremony, saying, "We promise to stand with the children of Sweet Home Sukkur for as long as we live.

We will adopt the vision and politics of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto."

Shah emphasized the need for institutions like Sweet Home Sukkur to be established in every district of Pakistan, providing protection and care to children, who will become the guarantors of Pakistan's future.

This ceremony was part of the PPP's efforts to commemorate Benazir Bhutto's 17th death anniversary, which is being observed across Pakistan, including in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

