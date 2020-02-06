A project proposed to construct Break Water, Boat Repair Yard, Hall at Gwadar

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Ministry of Maritime Affairs has proposed a new project worth Rs. 1,087,914 million for the construction of Break Water, Boat Repair Yard and Auction Hall at East Bay (Demizer) Gwadar in next fiscal year 2020-21 under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

According to official documents, the main purpose of the new project is to provide a Break Water at East Bay (Demizer), Gwadar to facilitate the fishermen which are going to be displaced from the existing fish harbor cum mini port for undertaking the other development works by the Chinese Operator of the Port and construction of East Bay Expressway.

Displacement of fishermen community will have direct impact over the fishing industry of Gwadar city. According to Ministry, this project will ensure smooth operation of fishing industry by providing parking space for boat with loading and unloading facilities for equipment.

The project consists of around 1.65 km breakwater for the boat parking of fishermen and an auction hall for the trading purpose.

The ministry said that it is an important project for protecting the fish industry of the region, adding that this project will ensure the safe parking area for the boat.

The fishermen have agreed on the proposed location and required urgent completion of the work. The entrance for the fishermen was proposed at 3 locations below the under-construction Gwadar Expressway which was not planned in initial design.

The project would be executed through Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) and expected time of completion 2021.

