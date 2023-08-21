A protest rally held against murder of minor girl Fatima Phuriro

Civil Society Sukkur on Monday took out a massive protest rally against the brutal murder of 10-year-old girl Fatima Phuriro

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Civil Society Sukkur on Monday took out a massive protest rally against the brutal murder of 10-year-old girl Fatima Phuriro.

The protesters said that instead of arresting Hina Shah wife of Pir Asad Ali Shah Jillani, accused in Fatima's murder case, she is granted bail adding that after the postmortem report, the sections of rape should be included in the FIR.

They demanded the police provide protection to the maid women living in the mansion, including the maidservants, record their statements and make them part of the challan.

Members of civil society, social organizations, journalists, lawyers, students, and a large number of women participated in the protest march.