Open Menu

A Protest Rally Held Against Murder Of Minor Girl Fatima Phuriro

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2023 | 10:26 PM

A protest rally held against murder of minor girl Fatima Phuriro

Civil Society Sukkur on Monday took out a massive protest rally against the brutal murder of 10-year-old girl Fatima Phuriro

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Civil Society Sukkur on Monday took out a massive protest rally against the brutal murder of 10-year-old girl Fatima Phuriro.

The protesters said that instead of arresting Hina Shah wife of Pir Asad Ali Shah Jillani, accused in Fatima's murder case, she is granted bail adding that after the postmortem report, the sections of rape should be included in the FIR.

They demanded the police provide protection to the maid women living in the mansion, including the maidservants, record their statements and make them part of the challan.

Members of civil society, social organizations, journalists, lawyers, students, and a large number of women participated in the protest march.

Related Topics

Murder Protest Police Civil Society Lawyers Wife Sukkur Asad Ali March Women FIR

Recent Stories

Food Panda riders protest against incidents of rob ..

Food Panda riders protest against incidents of robbery

2 minutes ago
 Experts demand forum for Plant Breeders

Experts demand forum for Plant Breeders

2 minutes ago
 Conrad Robert Tribble assumes responsibility as US ..

Conrad Robert Tribble assumes responsibility as US Consul General

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal demands culprits arrest involved in PPP of ..

Bilawal demands culprits arrest involved in PPP office-bearers killing

2 minutes ago
 Delegation of industrialists meets S.M Tanveer

Delegation of industrialists meets S.M Tanveer

3 minutes ago
 10 touts rounded up from excise office

10 touts rounded up from excise office

7 minutes ago
Experts call for promoting interfaith harmony to a ..

Experts call for promoting interfaith harmony to avert Jaranwala like incident

5 minutes ago
 42 FIRs, registered for violating dengue SOPs in 2 ..

42 FIRs, registered for violating dengue SOPs in 24 hours

5 minutes ago
 CPJ slams India for blocking independent Kashmiri ..

CPJ slams India for blocking independent Kashmiri news outlet 'The Kashmir Walla ..

5 minutes ago
 Former SP Traffic of Hyderabad Mukhtiar Solangi as ..

Former SP Traffic of Hyderabad Mukhtiar Solangi assumes acting charge of SSP Hyd ..

5 minutes ago
 Distribution of Assistive Devices and Financial As ..

Distribution of Assistive Devices and Financial Assistance held

5 minutes ago
 Beggars, addicts blamed for contributing to traffi ..

Beggars, addicts blamed for contributing to traffic woes

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan